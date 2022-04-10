Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Enviva reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva.

EVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Enviva by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enviva by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Enviva by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Enviva stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. 195,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. Enviva has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

