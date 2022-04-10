Zacks: Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.43 Million

Analysts predict that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will post $135.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.29 million and the highest is $141.56 million. trivago posted sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $680.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $665.08 million to $709.09 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $849.40 million, with estimates ranging from $829.12 million to $859.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.95.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.38 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in trivago in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the third quarter worth about $73,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in trivago by 13.7% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

