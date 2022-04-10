Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.20 Million

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00383554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00086627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00098681 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004415 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005284 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

