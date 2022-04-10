ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Price Up 15.4% This Week

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $12,127.55 and approximately $41,929.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

