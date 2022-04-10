Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $736.81 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $736.81 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.45 or 0.00281272 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006465 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $716.05 or 0.01700358 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003324 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,926,419,573 coins and its circulating supply is 12,634,952,420 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

