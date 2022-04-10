Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $149.37.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.