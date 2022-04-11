-$0.02 EPS Expected for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. DZS posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.25 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of DZSI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.38. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.25. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DZS by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after buying an additional 200,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DZS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DZS by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 481,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 162,028 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP boosted its stake in DZS by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 372,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DZS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

