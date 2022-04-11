$0.03 EPS Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Farmland Partners posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

FPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $5,789,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 83,800 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FPI traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 39,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.25 million, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 0.80. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

