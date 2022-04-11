-$0.04 EPS Expected for Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Check-Cap posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check-Cap.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the third quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.37. 5,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,107. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

