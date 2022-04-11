-$0.15 EPS Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

APTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 19,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

