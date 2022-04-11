$0.18 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 2,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $703.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 in the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.