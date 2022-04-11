$0.18 EPS Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 2,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,596. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $703.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755 in the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.