-$0.21 EPS Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Affimed reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 51.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,044,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

