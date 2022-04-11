$0.23 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

IBN stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,169,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 156,548 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,818,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,702,000 after acquiring an additional 958,470 shares in the last quarter. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

