-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,593. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

