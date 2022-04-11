$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,242 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,548,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after acquiring an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,649. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.34. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.