-$0.45 EPS Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

