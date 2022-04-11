$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Genpact posted sales of $946.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 1,580.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 304,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 286,461 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.3% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 55,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Genpact by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $43.66 on Monday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

