-$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($4.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.20) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 586,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,403. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

