$1.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to announce $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,567,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.37. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

