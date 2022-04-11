111,137 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.6% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $50.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

