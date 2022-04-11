$120.91 Million in Sales Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) will post $120.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.34 million and the highest is $122.30 million. NBT Bancorp reported sales of $116.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year sales of $486.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.65 million to $492.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $503.67 million, with estimates ranging from $494.70 million to $515.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 43.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 65,816 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBTB opened at $35.52 on Monday. NBT Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

