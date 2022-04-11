15,149,348 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,149,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,940,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,572,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.