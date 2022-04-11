$17.97 Million in Sales Expected for Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will report $17.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.40 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $73.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

