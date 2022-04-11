171,113 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 171,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.92% of USA Truck at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in USA Truck by 26.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USA Truck by 66,335.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $3,568,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.00 on Monday. USA Truck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $133.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.86.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on USAK. StockNews.com began coverage on USA Truck in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

USA Truck Company Profile (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.