$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

BHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE:BHC opened at $23.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

