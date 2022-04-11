$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) to announce $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $738.84 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $469.80 and a 12 month high of $747.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.41. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.05, for a total value of $3,167,533.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

