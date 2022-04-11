224,240 Shares in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 224,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.63% of Portillos at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Portillos stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Portillos Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portillos Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

