23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.24

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 3.24 and last traded at 3.35, with a volume of 16166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ME shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.83.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 54.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in 23andMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

