$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will announce $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.11 billion. Everest Re Group posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year sales of $13.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $14.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RE opened at $297.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.