$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,190.56 on Monday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,367.96 and a 1 year high of $2,221.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,953.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,908.91.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

