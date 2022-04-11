31,485 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.79.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.