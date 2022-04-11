$33.62 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will announce $33.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.72 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. CareCloud posted sales of $29.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $152.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.44 million to $153.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

CareCloud stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.93. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in CareCloud by 7.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

