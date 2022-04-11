342,507 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 342,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.
H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
