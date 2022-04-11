35,083 Shares in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.55% of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Get Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.