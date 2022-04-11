35,182 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Apollo Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 188.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 398,965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at about $25,909,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 169,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 167,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $44.30 on Monday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

