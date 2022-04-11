360,690 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 360,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,643,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ares Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

