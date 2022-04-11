3,750 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $589.71. 413,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,089. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $673.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $524.19 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 145.28% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

