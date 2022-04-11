-$4.04 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.22) and the lowest is ($4.75). United Airlines reported earnings per share of ($7.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.42. 10,563,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,530,018. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

