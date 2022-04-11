$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) to post sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the highest is $4.47 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $20.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $20.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $21.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.60.

JLL opened at $220.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

