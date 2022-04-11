429,629 Shares in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 429,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,968,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.10% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.18 million and a PE ratio of -3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

