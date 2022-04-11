$43.45 Million in Sales Expected for UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) will report sales of $43.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UserTesting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.08 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UserTesting will report full year sales of $196.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.31 million to $196.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.55 million, with estimates ranging from $255.75 million to $262.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UserTesting.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.91 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USER. Raymond James started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NYSE USER opened at $10.12 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.07.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock valued at $14,722,411.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

