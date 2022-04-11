$430,000.00 in Sales Expected for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will post sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ INM opened at $0.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

