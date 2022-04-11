43,684 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.46.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,984. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.02.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

