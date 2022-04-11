$468.62 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $468.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $471.20 million and the lowest is $466.04 million. Boston Beer reported sales of $545.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $377.33 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

