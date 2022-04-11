4,960 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.14.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI traded down $20.40 on Monday, reaching $486.09. 579,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.36. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.48 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

