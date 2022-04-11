641,011 Shares in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 641,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.49% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 144,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

