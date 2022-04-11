71,324 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,518,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

