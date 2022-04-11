72,128 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Penske Automotive Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,516.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 53,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.83.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

