73,931 Shares in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.27% of Kaman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KAMN. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 53,531.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Kaman by 10.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,320,000 after acquiring an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 2,879.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 363.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth $2,454,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $40.99 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $57.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.15 million during the quarter. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 50.96%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

