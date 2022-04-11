$75.29 Million in Sales Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) to post $75.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $78.10 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $473.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $506.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $719.28 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 54.71%.

CHPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $16.76 on Monday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $1,064,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

